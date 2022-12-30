POLICE CHASE LEADS TO MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

A police chase in Nicosia on the Nicosia highway has resulted in a traffic mishap.

The chain of events started when the Police spotted a speeding motorbike within minutes of receiving complaints about someone creating a nuisance around the Athalassa Avenue area.

The police first signaled a stop sign to the driver, who proceeded to ignore them and drive on.

They then started chasing the man, but instead of stopping, he proceeded to drive away from them, and committed various other traffic offenses in the process.

He eventually met an accident after colliding with another vehicle at the end of Pera Chorio Nisou.

The Police took the motorist to Nicosia General Hospital. Some drugs were found on him.