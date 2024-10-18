CYPRUS EXPANDS DIPLOMATIC MISSION IN THE MIDDLE EAST WITH ABU DHABI EMBASSY

The Embassy of Cyprus in the UAE is now open for business.

Markos Kyprianou, Cyprus’ Foreign Affairs Minister inaugurated it back in April 2024. He was the guest of his UAE counterpart Shaikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the latter having invited him to see the F1 race.

The embassy premises are located in Abu Dhabi, near Abu Dhabi Secondary School.

Costas A. Papademas, the Ambassador of Cyprus to the UAE expressed his happiness on the development, and remarked how it will serve as the basis for strengthening commercial, economic, cultural and of course political relations.

The embassy shall function at full capacity, offering all consular services such as issuing of passports and visas and attestation documents.

There are around 500 Cypriot citizens living and working in the UAE, and they are mostly concentrated in Abu Dhabi & Dubai.