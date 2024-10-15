WOMAN’S DEAD BODY FOUND IN LIMASSOL

The dead body of a woman has been found floating in Dasoudi beach in Cyprus’ Limassol.

Initial investigation reveals that there is no suspicious activity, but has so far failed to find out anything about her identity.

Several passers-by on the beach found the woman’s body, and informed the Police of the same.

The Police soon arrived on the scene, pulled the body from the water, loaded her in an ambulance, which took her to General Hospital in Limassol.

She was pronounced Dead on Arrival.

The woman’s clothing was near her body and so far, no marks or injuries suspecting foul play has been found.

The full-scale autopsy is currently underway.