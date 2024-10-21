CYPRUS MOUNTAINS WITNESS STORM AND HEAVY RAIN

The mountain areas of Cyprus have been witnessing a series of storms and rain.

The heavy downpour has caused massive water logging in some areas. In others, many can hear thunder, see darkened skies and thickened clouds – all signals that heavier rains are about to arrive.

These series of weather events are expected to continue for the next couple of days, and the inland is expected to suffer these effects as well.

According to the Meteorology Department, right now the storm and rain is most effective in the north and west areas of the Troodos Mountains, starting at Larnaca and ending roughly at Machairas.

For now, a yellow warning has been issued, in anticipation of storms, rain and perhaps hail.