CYPRUS FOILS TERROR ATTACK PLANS ON ISRAELIS

Reports of Cyprus having foiled a terrorist attack by an Iranian group – aimed towards Israelis have been circulating.

According to the report, the attack in question, which has clear ties to the IRGC, was intended to kill Israeli nationals. However, the intelligence departments of Cyprus with that of other Western countries (including the United States & Israel) found and neutralized the threat in time.

This comes after the arrest of an Azerbaijani national holding a Russian passport, who had been working with the IRGC.