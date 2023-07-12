TWO SYRIAN NATIONALS ARRESTED FOR SMUGGLING

The police in Cyprus have arrested two Syrian nationals for smuggling human beings after over sixteen migrants – also from Syria – were rescued from their sinking boat off of the coast of Cyprus.

According to the police, the suspects – both in their mid-forties shall remain in police custody, pending full investigation.

The police declared in a press statement that they received information about a boat in distress near Cape Greco in Ayia Napa. The migrants on the boat have since been rescued and brought to shore, while their boat sank. They have all been found to be in good health and taken to a reception center for migrants near Nicosia.

This has been the second time this has happened in less than 2 weeks.