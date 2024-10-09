CYPRUS FOREIGN OFFICE SLAMS BRITISH TV CALLING TATAR AS A HEAD OF STATE

The High Commission of Cyprus has filed a complaint against GB News for introducing Ersin Tatar, the head of Turkish Cyprus as the TRNC’s President.

The UK news channel presented Ersin Tatar as the “president” of the de facto state on a program hosted by Martin Daubney.

Theodoros Gotsis, a spokesperson for the Cypriot Foreign Office said that both Cyprus’ local diplomatic missions and their London-based High Commission are taking necessary steps to ensure that such misappropriations do not take place in future dates.

Gotsis mentioned how journalists and media persons should know better than falling for what are essentially fake titles.

Tatar spoke with Dominic O’Connell, a journalist with the Times on topics like trading and direct flights; the latter remarked how recognizing the north could serve as a bad example.

Tatar, on his appearance in GB News’ program, passed comments on the reunification issue, deeming it could never be possible. He instead proposed a situation where the “two nations” could exist side-by-side. He argued that if a federal solution did not work for half-a-century, nothing else would.