HIGH COMMISSIONER MANISH VISITED THE CPA

In a bid to foster better bilateral relations, Shri Manish, the Indian High Commissioner made an official visit to the headquarters of the Cyprus Ports Authority (CPA) in Nicosia.

The aim of said visit was to find out more and better opportunities for development & investment that would involve the two countries.

High Commissioner Manish had already been briefed on the powers and scope of the CPA’s work. Said briefing was done at the office of the CPA.

The other officials at this briefing included CPA General Director Anthimos Christodoulides and Board of Directors Chairman Zenonas Apostolou.

First Secretary of Economic Affairs, Subhash Jangala was also present at the visit.