ECA-EMA SCHEDULED MEETING HAS BEEN CANCELLED

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) has suspended the meeting that was supposed to take place with the Electricity Market Association (EMA).

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has found out the reason for this cancellation is EMA’s violation of the agreement between the two organization, which was found out through the latter’s announcement the previous week.

Said agreement was about not making statements in public before meeting and discussing concerns. The arrangement of the facilitation process was done by the Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEB), which lists both organizations as members.

This is the second change to the meeting – the first was its preponement.