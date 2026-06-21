MAN HAS ABDUCTED HIS OWN CHILD

A man has reportedly adducted his own child from their mother’s home.

The man, a Turkish Cypriot aged 29, illegally crossed over into Greek Cyprus and abducted the two-year-old from the home of their mother, who is a British national.

The Cypriot Police has said that this happened in the hours of the morning. The father once again illegally entered the mother’s home with an accomplice and physically dragged the child out and forcibly left in their vehicle.

Lefteris Kyriakou, Deputy Police Chief of Limassol has said they are in the process of issuing an arrest warrant for both individuals. The father already has an active arrest warrant against him for perpetrating a domestic abuse incident in 2025.

Further investigations, including finding out the exact way the man crossed over into Greek Cyprus, is currently underway.