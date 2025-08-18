CYPRUS HAS LAUNCHED ITS OWN EU BLUE CARD SCHEME

Cyprus has officially launched its European Union Blue Card scheme for non-European and non-EU nationals who are seeking employment and residence in Cyprus.

The Blue Card is a highly coveted document sought by non-EU professionals who have in-demand skills and are looking to live and work in the region.

The Deputy Ministry of Immigration and International Protection made the announcement – thus marking the first ever occasion where Cyprus is extending support to talent outside of the EU region.

Getting the Blue Card will allow skilled non-EEA and/or non-EU workers to reside and work in the island nations with many of their rights at par to that of the country’s citizens. It allows card holders to move in all EU countries bar Ireland and Denmark (since they are not part of this scheme).

Right now, Cyprus is issuing Blue Cards for those working in shipping (bar crew and captains), pharma research, and information and communication technology (ICT). Applicants need to have a minimum annual salary of over €44,000, and fulfill the professional and/or academic requirements.

Aside from having the right to work and reside in Cyprus, the Blue Card will provide its holders the right to claim equal status in work situations, education and learning and social security. It will also allow them to have their family members, provided they have suitable permits for residence.

If card holders have spent other years in EU countries (covered in the scheme), they will be able to combine them to qualify for further residency. They can also freely travel within the EU region (bar Ireland and Denmark) so long as they have the card.