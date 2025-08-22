CYPRUS DAILY NEWS FOUNDER ARRESTED

Boris Demash, the owner and founder of Cyprus Daily News (CDN) and its associated platforms was recently arrested by the police.

The arrest warrant was issued as part of the ongoing investigation regarding a defamation case, which involved a disinformation campaign launched against businessman Alexey Gubarev.

Courts issued the arrest warrant after they found that Demash in fact was not in compliance with the prohibitory injunction terms and had not made his scheduled court appearance to give his response to the application of contempt.

The above-mentioned developments happened after Gubarev fought back against the claims made against him

Cyprus Daily News, a self-professed online publication highlighting social and political issues in Cyprus, does not have any official registration with Cyprus’ Press and Information Office.