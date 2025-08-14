EXXONMOBILE & QATARENERGY DISCOVER NEW DEPOSIT OF NATURAL GAS

The ExxonMobil-and-QatarEnergy-led consortium has discovered yet another deposit of natural gas.

This will mark their second discovery since their first one on Block Ten in 2019.

It was also made in Block 10, but this time it was in the “Pegasus-1” area of the larger Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Cyprus.

Specifically, the site is situated around 190 south-west from Cyprus, and contains over 350m of gas-led reservoir.

A statement from the government of Cyprus revealed that the drilling was done by the drillship Valaris DS-9 in over 1,921m of water.

The specific composition of the shall be revealed once the samples have been fully analyzed.

According to several experts in this area, this discovery will help boost energy supply in Europe, which will be especially helpful as it is decreasing its dependence on Russia.

As mentioned earlier, this is the second discovery made in the area by the consortium – the first was made in 2019 at Block 10’s Glaucus-1 – situated over 180km southwest of the port of Limassol.

The discovery revealed over 133m of gas reserves. A successful drilling operation was conducted, which reached over 4,200m in depth and was done in waters over 2,000m deep.

The ExxonMobil-and-QatarEnergy-led consortium currently has the rights to operation within 2 blocks of Cyprus’ EEZ.