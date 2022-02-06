CYPRUS HIT BY DOUBLE EARTHQUAKES WITHIN 24 HOURS

Cyprus’ northwestern coast was struck by a low impact earthquake.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center detected two successive earthquakes hitting the region – one occurring at 3:37am and the other at 5:57am.

The first earthquake stood at 2 on the Richter scale while the second was stronger at 4.9 points on the Richter scale.

The earthquakes occurred at a depth of 2km and 10 km underground respectively.

Scientists are not ruling out the possibility of these being aftershocks after the January 11 earthquake that hit near the west coast of the island nation.