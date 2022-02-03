CYPRUS UNCOVERS NEW COVID-19 VARIANT

Cyprus has detected a new variant of the virus.

According to various medical reports, the variant named “Deltacron” is similar to Delta whereas its genetic makeup is concerned, but also has 10 different mutations of the Omicron variant.

25 people in the island nation have tested positive for the variant so far.

Dr. Leonidos Kostrikis, who serves as the University of Cyprus’ head of the laboratory of molecular virology and biotechnology, says that out of the 25 samples that were taken and tested positive for the new variant, 11 were previously hospitalized.

He says that the hospitalized patients having more mutations could mean that the new variant might have something to do with the hospital’s atmosphere in the first place.