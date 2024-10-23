CYPRUS RESTAURANTS AND BARS REACH FULL CAPACITY IN AUGUST

Most cars, restaurants and cafes reached at least 90% of their capacity in the month of August.

Federation of Leisure Centre Owners (Osika) President Neophytos Thrasyvoulou revealed the numbers, mentioning how August served as a boom month for most eateries on the island nation.

There have been certain exceptions, like Polis Chrysochous, which got lesser-than-average traffic.

He also mentioned how other recreational centers received an influx of locals visiting their joints.

Thrasyvoulou expects the rise in flights in September & October to push the trend, and hopes that there shall be more visits from tourists alongside the locals.

He imagines that if this continues as expected, the high traffic shall continue all the way till the first half of November – right until the winter closing.

Meanwhile, he recommended that the tourist season should be extended; in order to help it and the economy enjoy its major potential benefits.