CYPRUS POLICE ARREST MAN IN CONNECTION WITH MULTIPLE SEXUAL ASSAULTS

The Police in Cyprus has arrested a 22-year-old man who has reportedly confessed to having raped three women in the Ayia Napa area during the months of April and May.

According to a statement from the police, the discovery was part of an ongoing investigation, which started when the police received complaints from three women in the same area using similar descriptions.

Each of the women claimed to have been approached by a stranger who then took them to a dark place and raped them there. This led the police to CCTV footage, which revealed evidence that ultimately led to the police finding and arresting the perpetrator.

The Police found some visual stills of the suspect, and presented them to the suspect as well and showed them door-to-door. The man in question was confirmed by one of the victims, and identified by a member of the public, who also knew his whereabouts.

The man, a foreign national, finally confessed to the crimes after having been questioned by the police. He has been remanded in custody for 6 days.