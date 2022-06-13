MAN ARRESTED FOR ROBBERY

The Cyprus Police have arrested a man for allegedly conducting a robbery at knifepoint at a hotel.

The man, 26, is a Cypriot citizen who wore a hood, entered a hotel, threatened one of their employees with a knife, and forced him to give up his car.

Paphos Police Director Nikos Tsappis has said that the man, who was later caught by the police, had the key belonging to the hotel employee, along with the hood and a plant of cannabis in his possession. The car itself was found at Ha-Potami in an open space near his home.

Further interrogation of the man is currently underway.