CYPRUS POLICE ARREST WOMAN FOR USING STOLEN CHEQUE

In the latest incident, the police have arrested a woman for using a stolen cheque to pay for her shopping bills.

The woman, 45, was initially flagged by a supermarket, whose authorities found what they described the woman as using a cheque they suspected as stolen.

Apparently, she racked up a total of €112, but submitted a cheque worth €300, demanding the change in cash.

It was only later that the supermarket found out that the bank in question that “issued” the cheque is defunct, and the cheque was a page out of 2 cheque books reported missing in 2017 at a butchery in Limassol.

The police investigation on this matter is currently underway.