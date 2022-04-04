POLICE ISSUE 10 FINES FOR CORONAVIRUS VIOLATIONS

The Cyprus Police has issued 10 fines on 10 individuals found violating existing measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The police conducted a total of 1,314 checks in the span of 24 hours, 284 of which were done in Nicosia, 131 were done in Limassol, 263 were done in Larnaca, 421 in Nicosia and 74 in Morphou. Furthermore, the Traffic Police conducted over 124 checks.

Out of these checks, 2 people were fined in Nicosia, 1 in Limassol, 4 in Larnaca and 3 in Famagusta. No persons or businesses were fined in Morphou or in traffic police checks.