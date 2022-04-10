CYPRUS SEEING MORE THAN 100 UKRAINIAN REFUGEES PER DAY

The island nation is currently seeing an influx of over 100-180 Ukrainian refugees per day.

According to a statement by Interior Minister Nicos Nouris, the total number of asylum seekers has shot up to more than 1,200 in a matter of days. He added that while this is a sticky situation for the resource-limited nation, they are gearing up to manage as many applications as they possibly can.

The statement from Mr. Nouris comes after his meeting with a delegation from AKEL, where he argued that the actual number of Ukrainians seeking asylum in Cyprus is indeed larger than the calculations of the Ministry. He went on to explain that this might happen due to the fact that several refugees have friends or relatives on the island, and are residing at their residence as a temporary solution.