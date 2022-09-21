CYPRUS POLICE DOUBLING DOWN ON CANNABIS ARRESTS

The Paphos police has arrested 2 individuals on DUI and narcotics possession charges.

Paphos police has revealed that they stopped a 23-year-old car driver earlier, and upon a search found him to have €1,170 case, along with a scale and 82 gms of cannabis. He has been put under house arrest for 3 days.

The police also stopped a 22-year-old scooter driver. He was later found to have been possessing 0.86 grams, and even tested positive on the police’s drug test.

The police stopped a third vehicle, driven by a man, 23, with 4 passengers. The driver was found with traces of cannabis, two hand-rolled cigarettes, and also tested positive on the narcotics test.

Further investigation by Paphos police is currently underway.