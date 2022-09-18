INFANT FOUND DEAD IN HOTEL POOL

A three-year-old girl has died, hours after she was found unconscious in a hotel pool in Kato Paphos.

The infant, who was found by hotel staff, was with her parents and family members, who intended to stay in the hotel during the weekend.

The police’s preliminary investigation has revealed that while the child had asked her parents to go to the children’s pool, she was found floating in the adults’ one, implying she somehow went there instead.

The hotel staff called a lifeguard the moment they found the girl’s body floating in the pool, but he was unable to save her.

Exactly how she ended up in the adults’ pool is yet to be known. Further police investigation is currently underway.