CYPRUS SIGNS DEFENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROMANIA

Cyprus has signed a brand-new defense agreement with fellow EU country Romania.

Specifically, the agreement in questions was signed by Cypriot and Romanian Defense Ministers Charalambos Petrides and Vasile Dincu respectively at an informal meeting held around the European Union Foreign Affairs in Prague.

According to Andreas Stylianou, a spokesman for the defense ministry, this agreement will form the basis of a series of cooperative activities, which include personnel exchange, joint personnel training, among other military training-related topics.