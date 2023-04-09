CYPRUS POLICE ISSUE SIX HUNDRED TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS IN 48 HOURS

In what is being considered an alarming number of traffic violations in single weekend, the Cyprus Police stated having issued over 600 tickets within a period of 48 hours.

The range of violations was very wide, and included over 297 people who were handed tickets for speeding and 54 for driving under the influence of alcohol. Yet another 24 were awarded tickets for not wearing their seatbelt, while 8 were given tickets for riding their motorbike sans helmets.

The total number also includes 11 individuals, whose car lacked adequate inspection, and 3 for driving vehicles with tyres unsuitable for the road.