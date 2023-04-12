CYPRIOT PRESIDENT MEETS WITH SAUDI MINISTER OF INVESTMENTS

To improve cooperation between the Mediterranean and the Middle East, Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Cyprus met with the Khalid Al-Falih, the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia at Nicosia’s presidential palace.

The event started with Al-Falih conveying the good wishes of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and King Salman to President Christodoulides.

The meeting’s discussions included a review of the relations between countries, avenues for cooperation, as well as ways they can further investment.

Al-Falih also attended the roundtable discussion of Saud and Cypriot leaders, which included the finance ministers of the two countries, and representatives of various public and private sector organizations.

The fields explored included information technology, communications, energy, logistics, transportation and health, among others.

The event ended with the two countries signing a cooperation program agreement.