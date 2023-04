The police in Cyprus have arrested two men for staging an armed robbery.

The men, both aged 55, “stole” a €30,000 bag, which a hotel worker was transporting to the bank.

It was only later that the police understood that the robbery was in fact staged, wherein the hotel worker and his accomplice conspired to steal the bag in the first place.

The police arrested both perpetrators, and are currently trying to find the origin of the bag.