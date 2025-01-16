CYPRUS PRESIDENT SLAMS ATTACK INCIDENT AT THE CHRISTMAS MARKET IN GERMANY

Nikos Christodoulides, the President of Cyprus has expressed his discontentment at the attack made at the Christmas Market in Magdeburg, Germany.

The island nation’s president took to social media platform X (formerly, Twitter) where is wrote how he felt highly shocked & devastated” because of the attack.

The attack in question has left 2 killed and several injured.

The President further elaborated that he publicly condemns the act, and that his thoughts are with the families of the victims and the citizens of Germany at large.