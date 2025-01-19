WOMAN DEAD 2 DAYS AFTER GIVING BIRTH

A woman died only 2 days after she gave birth.

Stella Michael, aged 36, gave birth to her second child via C-section at the private nursing home. While the C-section itself was a success, she suddenly died – only two days after.

Due to the death being sudden, it is being investigated. While an autopsy was done, the results have been inconclusive so far.

A funeral for Stella shall be held at the Holy Church of St. Minas in Geri, with loved ones and several members of the community in attendance.

She worked at the Cyprus Presidency Secretariat of the EU Council – on secondment via the Department of Water Development.