TWO CHARGED IN POLICE CHECKS

Cyprus police have charged 2 people found staying in an area illegally in Chlorakas.

The rule-breakers were found during a coordinated operation conducted by the police that lasted an entire day, and included officers from MMAD, the Drugs squad, Crime Prevention Unit, airport security, and Paphos police headquarters taking part.

The police said that the operation was to check an apartment complex and verify that no asylum seekers had docked there – which is against the decree of the interior ministry.

The two who were found were charged in writing in said decree’s violation – and are set to appear in court on the designated date.

The traffic police also checked over 25 cars, and lodged 1 traffic offense.