CYPRUS SEES ITS FIRST AI-POWERED MEDICAL TESTING CENTER

The German Medical Institute of Cyprus has established an AI-powered medical testing center as part of its digital transformation initiative titled Agora 3.0. Their intention is to advance medical science and launch strategic partnerships with the Indian healthcare and innovation sectors.

Demetris Skourides, Chief Scientist of the German Medical Institute conducted a thorough review to ascertain the progress achieved on the facility – whose ultimate goal is to create the first ever 100 percent digital-based hospital in Cyprus.

German Medical Institute Medical Director Professor Constantinos Zamboglou has stated that an AI-powered supercomputer has already been installed, and the basic infrastructure to enable the AI medical testing, diagnosis and development have been laid down. He further added that the aim of Agora 3.0 is to function as a premier hub for AI-powered Testing and Validation. The hub here will offer a solid base for developing and testing AI-powered medical tools and machines.

The intention for the hub is to act as a contact point for all global AI companies that are looking to enter the European Union market through Cyprus. Officials of the institute have said that they are working on offering regulatory assistance such as pathways for CE certification, among others.

Right now, the first spinoff company, GMIC has been launched, which is all set to create collabs with counterparts in the US (specifically Stanford), Germany, Serbia and Bulgaria.

Zamboglou will be visiting India in mid-September within a delegation of Cypriot nationals at the upcoming ICC Global Business Summit. The plan is for the GMIC to sign an MoU with Tata Memorial Cancer Centre and the ARIA Matrix, an India-based AI startup.

These partnerships are coming after recent visits between India’s Narendra Modi and Cypriot President Christodoulides.