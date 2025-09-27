PATIENTS LEFT MIDWAY IN MACHINES DUE TO BLACKOUTS

The second day of incessant blackouts in Cyprus led to many patients being stuck mid-way in diagnostic machines, causing distress to doctors and patients alike and bringing up topics of potential public health risks.

The blackouts originated after Cyprus’ Transmission System Operator specifically ordered controlled load-shedding meant to last for approximately 30 minutes going area-by-area.

Ironically, this was not due to power shortage, since Cyprus does have the structural capacity. It was due to availability – since several normal generators were not online due to the sun setting and production dropping, the power grid could not match demand with supply.

However, with the heat wave in the picture, the fairly short blackout seemed very long. Families having small kids, elders or even equipment-reliant patients felt the crunch of the power outages. Tourists too bore the brunt of having no power for 30 mins at a time.

The most burnt are hospitals – Pancyprian Association of Diagnostic Centers’ Director George Kouttoukis said that many patients were stranded midway in diagnostic machines. Not only was this emotionally distressing, it could have caused great bodily harm – especially for patients using pacemakers or those given medicines prior to their procedures.

Unsurprisingly, the elderly and/or those with co-morbidities were the most at risk, followed by those with mental health conditions such as claustrophobia. Being trapped in an elevator or an MRI machine could cause them great panic, if not any more.

Kouttoukis claimed that he was given full assurance that organizations offering medical services would not be affected – but found out the hard way that diagnostic centers did not make the cut. He claimed that any and all his calls to the minister, or the director-general went unanswered.