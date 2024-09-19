CYPRUS SENDING AIRCRAFTS TO NORTH MACEDONIA TO FIGHT FIRES

The island nation of Cyprus is dispatching their support crew with two firefighting airplanes to North Macedonia to help them combat the large wildfires burning down large areas in Sveti Nikole and Chashka.

Said airplanes, which have since left Paphos International Airport, have top-shelf technology that are aimed at dousing small- and large-scale wildfires. They are expected to reach North Macedonia by the evening. Here, they will be briefed about the operational details; they will commence the day after.

The aircrafts are set to remain in North Macedonia for 3-5 days.

The team consists of some of most experienced of ground support officers and pilots, who will work with their counterparts in North Macedonia to extinguish the wildfires and prevent it from creating further damage.

Cyprus joined the rescEU mechanism in 2024 – this dispatch is the first within the program.