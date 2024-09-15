CYPRUS POLICE TAKING ACTION ON NOISE POLLUTION

The Paphos Police released a statement to the press, revealing how they have been taking an initiative to reduce the level of noise pollution in the island nation.

In the span of a single weekend, they visited twelve places to investigate instances of noise pollution.

Michalis Nikolaou, Assistant Director of Operations for the Paphos Police said that the places visited includes one located on central Kennedy Square, where people were playing music when they did not have the permission to do so. The police disbanded the group and seized their sound box and speakers to store them as evidence.

The manager of the place was awarded a 170 Euro fine. The man, aged 37, had allowed the group to play music without permission and was even serving them alcohol.