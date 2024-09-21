TWO MEN KILLED IN LIMASSOL

The Paphos Police has confirmed that the dead men found in the burnt had been murdered.

The vehicle, found in a burnt condition in Listovounos, had the bodies – burnt along with the car.

According to the autopsy, the victims were killed by getting shot in the head. They believe that it was a high caliber weapon, such as a hunting rifle.

The Police found the car on fire on a dirt road after 12 AM. The fire was doused by firefighters, who then found two bodies in it.

The Police are conducting an investigation into why this has happened.

