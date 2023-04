Cyprus is set to face heavy rain and thunderstorms, courtesy the high-pressure atmosphere over the island nation.

While the week is set to start off sunny, it is most likely to become turbulent, leading to heavy rains and possibly, thundershowers.

The in-between phases would include part-sunny-part-cloudy skies, random clouds, some isolated showers in elevated regions.

The end of the week will probably include a return to warm sunny weather.