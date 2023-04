Cyprus’s Aliens and Immigration Unit along with FRONTEX and Greek immigration enforcement deported several foreign nationals.

A Cyprus Police press release says that 29 individuals are being returned to the country of their citizenship.

21 of these were Pakistani and 8 of them Georgian nationals.

The mass deportation is the result of the coordinated efforts between the various organizations.

According to the press release, Cyprus has deported over 1,590 people, as of the 1st of January, 2023.