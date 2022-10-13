CYPRUS TO OBSERVE 62ND YEAR OF INDEPENDENCE

The Republic of Cyprus is due to celebrate its 62nd anniversary of its independence from Britain.

The highlight of the celebrations will be a traditional military parade. This will include several sections such as pedestrian, motorised, airborne, with participants from the Police, the Fire Service and of course, the National Guard.

Prior to the parade, President Anastasiades will give his speech. This will be followed by the hoisting of the flag of Cyprus, the singing of the national anthem, and a 21-gun salute.

Other national attendants include Chief Lieutenant General Dimocritos Zervakis of the National Guard, and Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides.

Several Foreign dignitaries and army attaches will also be attending the parade. The guests of honor will be National Defense General Staff Chief General Konstantinos Floros and National Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.