YELLOW FEVER WARNING IN EFFECT IN CYPRUS

The Cypriot Health Ministry has issued a warning on the presence of Aedes Aegypt mosquitos, having found and identified them in the Dromolaxia area near Larnaca.

The discovery happened when a bicommunal health committee project revealed the existence of the pests. The mosquito has been known to cause serious diseases such as yellow fever, Zika fever and dengue.

According to a statement from the Cypriot Ministry of Health, the public has been urged to do their part by keeping their area clean and removing any sites of water accumulation, which could encourage the breeding of mosquitoes.

It further stated that should the situation escalate, they will not hesitate to start an information campaign to educate people personally and even carry out mass exterminations.