The Cyprus Police in Paphos has arrested a man on grounds of suspicion that he masterminded two burglaries.

The man, 24, is allegedly supposed to have carried out the criminal activities – one of which happened at a restaurant while the other happened at a hotel.

The police suspect that the suspect broke into the spaces to steal electronic items and small sums of money.

Further investigation is currently underway as the police is trying to ascertain if he is connected to any other incidents.