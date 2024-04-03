CYPRUS TO SEE RISE IN TEMPERATURES ALONG WITH DUST

Temperatures are set to rise in the week, along with some dust circulation.

According to the Cypriot Meteorological Office, temperatures are expected increase overall, standing at around 22 degrees Celsius in the mountainous regions, 29 degrees Celsius inland and 25 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas.

Temperatures post-sunset is set to stand at around 12 degrees Celsius in the mountainous regions and 16 degrees Celsius inland and in the coastal areas.

The week is expected to become progressively warm followed by temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius i.e. the seasonal average by the latter end of the week.