SHORT FILMS FROM CYPRUS RECEIVING INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION

2 short movies have received accolades internationally.

According to the island nation’s Ministry of Culture, the movies – namely, Savvas Stavrou’s “Buffer Zone” and Constantinos Nikiforou’s “Taxi” have won big prizes on the global scale.

“Buffer Zone” is a tale of soldiers on opposite sides in Cyprus’ Buffer zone who find common ground via music. The film has already had several awards to its name, and won the Greek Film Festival’s Best Short Film prize – including a 500 Euros cash award.

On the other hand, “Taxi” is about a female cab driver who always talks to her customers about her spouse’s death – keeping them engaged in her conversations and of course, the story. It was featured in the Greek Film Festival held in San Francisco and also secured a seat in the comedic section of the European Independent Film Festival.