The Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs is accusing Cyprus of actively supplying “weapons from Western nations” to Israel to use against Gaza.

This development, which is happening weeks after the island nation working as a home for UK’s military base and by extension “helping out” Israel to continue its “atrocities” on the Gaza Strip.

Minister Hakan Fidan spoke about Cyprus’ role in the war at the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), adding that Turkish Cyprus shall not support these endeavors and will aim to serve Gaza’s humanitarian needs.

Fidan continued to mention the UK’s increasing presence in Cyprus – chiefly the RAF Akrotiri, which serves as a collection-and-distribution point for delivering supplies to Israel.