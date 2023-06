Cyprus awaits some good news as the predicted weather portrays largely sunny skies, with some isolated local rain showers.

The Meteorological Service has said that the winds shall be varied, at 3-4 on the Beaufort scale, and largely moderate, westerly and north-westerly.

Accordingly, the sea shall be slight to smooth.

Following suit, the temperature will go up to 18 degrees Celsius in the mountainous regions, 25 degrees Celsius in coastal regions and 27 degrees Celsius inland.