POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A MAN FOR STEALING METALS

Crime has been on the rise in Cyprus, and the latest incident only proves this to be true.

The Paphos Police have arrested a man, aged 43 for stealing and dealing stolen goods, and are currently finding the location of a second suspect.

Michalis Nicolaou, police spokesman and chief of CID said that the police were called in to a Kissonerga work site. Here, a 62-year-old man showed aluminum mold rails to the police, alleging how they were illegally in the 43-year-old man’s possession.

The accuser recognized the mold rails as one of the several things which were previously stolen from Emba field. Over 200 rails were stolen in the break-in.

Upon questioning, the 43-year-old man confessed that another man, aged 37 had sold the rails to him.

Further investigation is currently underway.