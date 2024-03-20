CYPRUS TO SEE TWO BRAND NEW GOLF-THEMED RESORTS

Cyprus is all set to see the opening of two brand new golf-themed resorts in the next few years.

The resorts are part of the island nation’s latest investment efforts to bolster the economy, make jobs and get more visitors.

The Limassol Hills Golf Resort features among one of the projects. Designed by Cabell B. Robinson, the resort has over seven hundred and fifty villas, apartments and townhouses constructed near a golf course with eighteen holes and over six thousand four hundred square feet worth of area. The resort, which is being developed right now, will include other facilities, like a wellness center, a spa, stores, offices and several types of eateries.

Lanitis Golf Public Co (co-owned by the Maltese investor consortium and the Lanitis Group) is developing the property and announced that it will deliver the first golf course and residential properties in late-2024.

The second biggest project among these is the Eagle Pine Golf Resort. Located in Limassol and made by Aristo Developers, this Graham Marsh-designed resort shall also include an eighteen-hole golf course, along with flats, stores, offices, a premium hotel, a club house, golf instructor, spas and eateries. They are yet to announce when they shall open the establishment.

Right now, Cyprus has 4 golf resorts – Elea Estate, Minthis, Aphrodite Hills and Secret Valley.