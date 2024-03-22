TEENAGER INJURED BY A KNIFE

A teenaged student from Agios Vasileios Gymnasium was stabbed by a knife in Strovolos.

Philenews reported that in the evening hours, the teenager who was stabbed came back home with his stab wound, and claimed it happened due to falling off of his bike.

However, his mother’s constant questioning led him to confess that it happened because of a time.

The mother admitted her son into the hospital almost immediately, where the attending doctor confirmed the fact.

The doctor added that while the injury is major, no important organ was affected.

The police are currently investigating the incident. They have already arrested another teenager and are questioning him and his parents.