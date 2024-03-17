CYPRIOT GOVERNMENT MULLING ESTABLISHING FOOD SAFETY AUTHORITY

The Government of Cyprus is prioritizing establishing an independent authority for food safety, to make sure that chain of control from farm to table gets supervised with utmost protection and health safety.

Said Authority will function to serve several purposes, including dealing with emergencies pertaining to food safety.

Currently, there are independent authorities for food safety in every EU country bar Cyprus. On a pan-European side, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) performs a similar function.

Keeping this in view, establishing a similar organization in Cyprus would be highly instrumental for its citizens.