DEADLINE FOR 2022 TAX RETURNS HAVE BEEN EXTENDED

The finance ministry of Cyprus has extended 2022’s tax return deadlines till the end of the month of October, 2023.

The ministry announced the information on social media platform X (previously known as Twitter).

They said that the announcement comes after the submission of a proposal to the council of ministers on the topic.

Previously, the deadline for filing the returns was the 2nd of October, 2023.

This applies to all citizens, where retired, actively employed or self-employed, with a gross total income than €19,500 for the year of 2022.