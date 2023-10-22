BAR FIGHT ACCUSED HAVE PLEADED NOT GUILTY IN COURT

To the surprise of many, the men who stand accused for murdering two men in a fight in a bar in Limassol have pleaded not guilty.

The accused men, aged 49 and 54, have allegedly murdered Marios Onisiforou, 44 and Michalis Michail, 51, and injured their mutual friend, aged 43.

In addition to the not guilty plea, the lawyer of one of the accused has requested the court to release the men up until the beginning of the trial.

The court is yet to make its decision on this matter. Meanwhile, however, the other defendant shall remain in custody till the trial starts.

Apparently, the incident involved the men stabbing the deceased which was the result of an altercation – presumably related to the 43-year-old survivor.